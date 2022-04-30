In Jammu, DPS Bus Catches Fire In School Premises; No Injuries Reported

In a tragic development, a private school bus from Delhi Public School caught fire while being parked inside a school premises on Saturday. The video of the incident showed that within minutes, the bus was totally gutted by fire. However, the reason behind the fire has not been ascertained and no injuries were reported.

DPS School bus catches fire in Jammu

As per the sources, Republic TV has learned that the school bus was parked at the Jammu's Delhi Public school premises. The other buses that were parked were immediately moved to avoid any further damage. The school authority has taken cognizance of the incident and probing the reason behind the fire.

#BREAKING | School Bus catches fire in Jammu



A bus of Delhi Public School was inside parking when it caught fire, no injury reported so far



Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/PHbveT2XTJ pic.twitter.com/dZ5KGHtgFQ — Republic (@republic) April 30, 2022

