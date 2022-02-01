In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Portion Of Illegal Coal Mine Collapses; Many Feared Trapped

In an unfortunate incident, the portion of a coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday. According to reports, many people are feared to be trapped in the mine site. The rescue operation is underway.

Dhanbad SSP told ANI, "A portion of ECL coal mine collapsed under Nirsa police station of Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Many feared trapped". The police officer mentioned that the number of casulaties can be ascertained after the rescue operation is completed.

According to the PTI report, the first incident took place on Monday, January 31, at the Kapasara outsourcing project of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) in the Nirsa police station area. While the incident happened during the night hours of Monday, in Chach Victoriya of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Nirsa, and the third incident occurred at Gopinathpur open cast mines of the ECL in Panchet police station area on Tuesday morning.

One dead as roof of coal mine collapses in Dhanbad

Earlier in 2019, one person was reported dead after the roof of a mine collapsed during illegal mining in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. It was learned that the incident occurred at Kapasara open cast mines of Mugma area of the Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL). According to Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner A Dodde and ECL Mugma area General Manager Sadanand Suman, the rescue operations in the coal company were suspended following the recovery of the body from the mines.

While the deputy commissioner had told reporters in Dhanbad that the SDM was directed to register a murder case against the ECL general manager and management of the outsourcing company involved in the mining since their security was not up to the mark.

An FIR was registered against the ECL GM, Kapasara Colliery Project officers, Mugma area manager, and outsourcing company officers by Mines Inspector Pintu Kumar at the Nirsa Police Station in connection with the incident.