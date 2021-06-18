In Meghalaya, Daring Rescue Operation By Navy Team To Rescue Trapped Miners; WATCH

A 12-member Navy diving team which was deployed for the rescue operation of miners in Meghalaya is undertaking a daunting operation to rescue trapped miners. Republic Media Network accessed exclusive visuals of the operation in which navy divers could be seen lowering themselves in an extremely narrow shaft to a depth of nearly 400 feet in an attempt to rescue four trapped miners.

At least five miners have been trapped in a narrow rat-hole coal mine at Umpleng in eastern Jaintia hills of Meghalaya since May 30. Four from Assam and one from Tripura. The rat-hole coal mine started flooding after a dynamite explosion on May 30.

Meghalaya mine rescue operation

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and emergency services were deployed to carry out the rescue operation since then and a team of divers from the Navy was roped in on June 12 to assist in the operation where the miners have been trapped at a depth of 400-500 feet in darkness, coupled with incessant rainfall and temperature dipping to 3-degree Celcius. The Naval team was equipped with remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and handheld sonar.

Rat-hole coal mining is not permitted in Meghalaya after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned it in 2014. The police have arrested the owner of the coal mine, Shining Langstang, and charged him with violation of the NGT order banning unscientific mining and transportation of coal. An FIR has been registered over the incident.

50-60 personnel of the NDRF and other state agencies were waiting for the water level to come down to about 10 meters in the 152-metre deep pit, as that is the maximum level in which they can work. After the Navy was deployed, a body of one of the five miners was recovered on June 17 which was the seventeenth day since the miner got trapped in the mine.

Meghalaya mining rescue operation in 2018

A similar incident had occurred in 2018 and Indian Navy was deployed to bring out at least 15 miners who were trapped in a mine in Meghalaya that was over 350 feet deep. It was then said that rescue operation was difficult because there were no blueprints for the mine where the miners were trapped and water flowing into the mine from the nearby river was also making the operation more difficult.

The accident took place on December 13, 2018, while the rescue operation was carried on till March March 2019, making it one of the longest rescue operations in mining accidents in the country. Five of them managed to escape and two (decomposed) bodies of the remaining ten trapped miners were found after the rescue operation.