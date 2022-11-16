In Mizoram: 11 Dead In Massive Fire After Petrol Tanker Met With An Accident; Accused Held

Mizoram Police detained the man who allegedly lit a lighter near a tank lorry in the middle of the road which took the lives of 11 people in the Turial area of Aizawl district.

On October 29 at 4:35 pm, a tank lorry with 22,000 litres of fuel that was to be sent to Champhai met with an accident at Tuiral Airfield splashing the petrol all over the road. As per the findings by the police, at 5:50 pm, a large crowd gathered in order to store the petrol that spilt when it apparently caught fire, killing four people at that very moment.

The police and the fire tenders arrived at the accident spot to bring down the looming fire. People injured due to the blaze were immediately taken to separate hospitals for treatment. After a consistent inquiry, the Bawngkawn police gathered information from a reliable source, ultimately arresting a person identified as TBC Lallawmawma (28), from Tuirial on November 1 at midnight for the tanker accident.

Mizoram | A total of eleven died in a fire incident after a tanker lorry carrying 22,000 litres of petrol met with an accident within the vicinity of Tuirial Airfield & people gathered to collect the spilling petrol from the tanker: Mizoram police https://t.co/IM3olNjWy9 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

11 lives claimed due to an infuriated man

During sustained interrogation, the accused admitted his guilt on November 2 at 11 am, stating that on a fateful day, he went to collect the spilling petrol from the tank lorry, however, as there was a huge crowd engaged in collecting the spilling petrol and due to the chaos, he was unable to get enough petrol.

Infuriated, he came out in the middle of the road and lit a lighter and exposed it to a plastic water bottle containing some quantity of petrol collected by him and being carried by him, just to test whether it could burn or not,' the police said.

The police sent the accused to judicial custody on November 3, after observing all legal formalities under Sections 279, 285, 304A, 336, 337, 338, 435 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles act. The total death tally due to the unfortunate tank lorry fire incident has reached 11 as of now, including the four persons who died immediately while seven others are still under medical treatment.