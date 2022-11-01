In Morbi Bridge Collapse, Police Admits In Court That Oreva 'higher Level Is Involved'

Facing heat over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi, contractor Oreva's higher-ups were finally mentioned in the court on Tuesday, November 1. Producing the nine accused in the bridge collapse in the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Morbi, the police said that during the period the bridge was closed for renovation, the company had not got in touch with any technical expert. The police also said that in the name of renovation, the company had just repainted the bridge, and mended the floor.

'The higher-level management is involved'

"From where the cable has broken off, the cable was already broken and rusted," the police said in the court, adding that there was no intimation given, no fitness certificate or NOC sought by the government before the bridge was reopened by the company days before it collapsed killing 135 people.

The police further said, "So we have reason to believe that this goes higher in the company than these employees. We will interrogate the accused and then we will be able to determine the rest as to who was responsible but of course, the higher level management is involved."

Pertinently, after the bridge collapsed on October 30, the police registered an FIR at Morbi 'B' division police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). In the said FIR, police showed "agencies responsible for maintenance and management of the hanging bridge" as the main accused, along with others whose names emerge during the course of the investigation.

Where are Oreva's top brass?

Meanwhile, the Group's head Jaysukh Odhavji is said to be on the run. Republic reported from the offices and headquarters of Oreva, as well as the residence and farmhouse belonging to the owners of the group, however, all the buildings bore locks on the main gate, with the top-brass nowhere to be found.