In MP, 2 AC Coaches Of Jammu Tawi Durg Express Catches Fire; No Casualties Reported

In a tragic incident, two Air Conditioned (AC) compartments of the 20848 Jammu Tavi Durg Express caught tremedous fire when it halted at Hetampur Railway station in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The train was destined to Durg in Chhattisgarh and was arriving from Delhi.

A team of the fire brigade along with police reached the spot to calm down the massive fire. Later multiple fire tenders were rushed to take the situation under control.

No casualties; Cause of fire still uncertain

No casualties have been reported so far. All the passengers have been deboarded from the train. The cause of the fire is still uncertain. Efforts are on to doze off the fire. According to locals, many passengers saved themselves by jumping off the train. A relief team has meanwhile left relief and rescue operations.

Senior officials of the Railways have been informed about the incident and are taking the issue into consideration.

This is a developing story.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD