In Odisha Train Accident, Sabotage Can't Be Ruled Out: Railway Board Gives Key Details

Days after the horrific train accident in Odisha, Railway Board held a press conference in Delhi on Sunday and indicated a possibility of sabotage and tampering with the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident. The Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha said that the Coromandel Express is a very safe train but the issue was with the signalling.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the “root cause” of the accident and the “criminals” responsible for it have been identified.

“It happened due to a change made in the electronic interlocking and point machine,” he told reporters at the site of the accident in Balasore district.

Railway officials explain interlocking system

The railway officials explained how the point machine and the interlocking system function. They said the system is “error proof” and “fail safe” but did not rule out the possibility of outside intervention.

Jaya Verma Sinha, a Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, said, "It is called a fail-safe system, so it means that even if it fails, all the signals will turn red and all train operations will stop. Now, as the minister said there was a problem with the signalling system. It could be that someone has done some digging without seeing the cables. Running of any machine is prone to failures.”

A railway official said that this kind of tinkering with the “logic” of the AI-based electronic interlocking system can only be “intentional” and ruled out any malfunction in the system.

'Issue with signalling, waiting for report,' says Railway Board

On June 2, two passenger trains collided with a goods train on Friday, leaving 275 passengers dead. As per the health department, 260 people are undergoing treatment and 900 people have been discharged. Jaya Sinha said, “According to the preliminary findings, there has been some issue with the signalling. We are still waiting for the detailed report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Only Coromandal Express met with an accident. The train was at a speed of around 128 km/h.”

Goods train didn't get derailed

Sinha also stated that in the tragic accident, the goods train did not get derailed but since it was carrying iron ores, the impact of the damage was maximum on Coromandel Express train.

"The goods train did not get derailed. Since the goods train was carrying iron ores, the maximum damage of the impact was on Coromandel Express. This is the reason for a huge number of deaths and injuries.”

She further said that derailed bogies of the Coromandel Express hit the last two bogies of the Yashwantpur Express.

Jaya added, "Some of Coromandel's coaches spilled over to down main line where Yashwantpur Express was on at 125 km/hr. Unfortunately, last two of its coaches came in the way of Coromandel within fraction of seconds. Yashwantpur Express' last two coaches derailed due to the momentum, (resulting in) injuries and deaths caused."

'Coromandel Express is safe,' says Railway Board

The Railway official also spoke about the safety of the Coromandel Express and said that "it is a very very safe train."

"If you check other accidents of this train. Even at full speed they do not capsise, do not turn turtle. That's why people don't get too much injured. But unfortunately in this case, if any train bears such impact, then no technology in the world can prevent this," Jaya Sinha explained. ''The Freight train did not even budge,' Sinha informed.

Compensation by the government

Speaking about the ex-gratia, Jaya Sinha said that the injured passengers would get Rs 50,000, seriously injured would receive Rs 2 lakhs and the kin of the passengers who died would be provided a compsensation of Rs 10 lakh. She said, "I would be thankful if this message reaches the concerned people."

"We are continously compensating as soon as possible. We have disbursed Rs 3.22 crore so far (in 285 cases)," she added.

Helpline number

The official also said that the helpline number has been made available for the family members of the injured or deceased persons.

“Our helpline number 139 is available. This is not a call centre number, our senior officers are answering the calls and we are trying to connect as many people as possible. The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses,” said Jaya Varma Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies)