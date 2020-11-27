Last Updated:

In Pics: Cyclone Nivar Batters Tamil Nadu With Heavy Rains And Strong Winds

Cyclone Nivar hurtled into India's south coast early on Thursday. Fierce winds uprooted trees, while rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, causing flash floods.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday, November 26 was left battered by a severe cyclonic storm Nivar, which brought along heavy rainfall and strong winds. The northern part of the state suffered more damages.

Water clogging from heavy rains all night has damaged thousands of properties across the state and is hindering people's ability to seek help from authorities. 

Strong winds uprooted trees and electricity pillars as it was moving at a speed of 130 kilometres per hour when it made landfall. Authorities have deployed NDRF teams to help clear the debris. 

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring regions is expected for another two-three days and people have been advised to stay indoors. 

Trains, planes, and other transportation services in Tamil Nadu were impacted by the cyclone Nivar as authorities had to cancel or halt these services due to heavy rain and clogging of water. 

Water has entered the homes of people, especially in low-lying areas, and has also damaged properties and other goods. State resources have been deployed to remove waters from flooded areas. 

Authorities have launched a massive rescue mission across the state. Thousands of emergency workers have been deployed to look for people who may require help.

In this picture, people can be seen sitting at a rehabilitation centre, where emergency officials, dressed in PPE kits, are distributing food and other necessary/hygiene items. 

