IN PICS | Cyclone Tauktae Hits Kerala Coasts, Indian Navy Launches Relief Operations

Indian Navy's Relief Team from Southern Naval Command undertook rescue operations in Cyclone Tauktae affected area of Chellanam coast of Kerala today 15 May 2021.
Three Naval diving teams and one Quick Reaction Team from Southern Naval Command swung into action to providing assistance to flood-hit villages of Malaghapadi, Kampanipadi and Maruvakad in Chellanam
The teams undertook rescue of personnel, provisioning of food and water and shifting of people trapped in houses to relief camp at St Mary's High School Chellanam in harsh weather conditions.
Food packets and water was distributed to the people who were rescued by the Navy from areas affected by Cyclone Tauktae in Kerala.