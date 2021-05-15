Last Updated:

IN PICS | Cyclone Tauktae Hits Kerala Coasts, Indian Navy Launches Relief Operations

Indian Navy team on Saturday undertook rescue and relief operation in Cyclone Tauktae affected Kerala. Navy teams also arranged food for the rescued people

Navy's rescue op in Kerala amid Cyclone Tauktae
Indian Navy

Indian Navy's Relief Team from Southern Naval Command undertook rescue operations in Cyclone Tauktae affected area of Chellanam coast of Kerala today 15 May 2021.

Navy's rescue op in Kerala amid Cyclone Tauktae
Indian Navy

Three Naval diving teams and one Quick Reaction Team from Southern Naval Command swung into action.

Navy's rescue op in Kerala amid Cyclone Tauktae
Indian Navy

The Indian Navy braved harsh weather conditions to carry out rescue efforts in Chellanum.

Navy's rescue op in Kerala amid Cyclone Tauktae
Indian Navy

The three Naval diving teams provided assistance to flood-hit villages of Malaghapadi, Kampanipadi and Maruvakad in Chellanam

Navy's rescue op in Kerala amid Cyclone Tauktae
Indian Navy

Navy's rescue op in Kerala amid Cyclone Tauktae
Indian Navy

Three Naval diving teams and one Quick Reaction Team from Southern Naval Command swung into action to providing assistance to flood-hit villages of Malaghapadi, Kampanipadi and Maruvakad in Chellanam

Navy's rescue op in Kerala amid Cyclone Tauktae
Indian Navy

The teams undertook rescue of personnel, provisioning of food and water and shifting of people trapped in houses to relief camp at St Mary's High School Chellanam in harsh weather conditions.

Navy's rescue op in Kerala amid Cyclone Tauktae
Indian Navy

Food packets and water was distributed to the people who were rescued by the Navy from areas affected by Cyclone Tauktae in Kerala.

Navy's rescue op in Kerala amid Cyclone Tauktae
Indian Navy

