IN PICS | Cyclone Tauktae Swirls Destruction In Kerala, Goa; Moves Towards Maharashtra

Heavy rains experienced in Kerala on Saturday, due to the Cyclonic storm Tauktae intensifying over the Arabian Sea.
Cyclonic storm Tauktae leaves a trail of devastation as it passes through Kerala towards Maharashtra and then to Gujarat. NDRF teams road clearance and restoration work underway.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams' rescue operation underway in Kerala to evacuate and rescue people from the Cyclone-hit areas.
Cyclone Tauktae hit coastal parts of Goa on Sunday before moving further towards Maharashtra. IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into sea amid the threat of the Cyclone
Goa experiences heavy damages inflicted by the Cyclonic storm Tauktae. CM Pramod Sawant has assured compensation for the damages.