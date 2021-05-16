Last Updated:

IN PICS | Cyclone Tauktae Swirls Destruction In Kerala, Goa; Moves Towards Maharashtra

Cyclone Tauktae left behind trail of devastation in Kerala & Goa as it moved towards Maharashtra. It will reach Gujarat on Tuesday which will see maximum impact

Written By
Digital Desk
Heavy rains in Kerala due to Cyclone Tauktae
1/7
AP

Heavy rains experienced in Kerala on Saturday, due to the Cyclonic storm Tauktae intensifying over the Arabian Sea.

Tree falls in Kerala due to Cyclone Tauktae
2/7
NDRF Twitter

Cyclonic storm Tauktae leaves a trail of devastation as it passes through Kerala towards Maharashtra and then to Gujarat. NDRF teams road clearance and restoration work underway.

NDRF teams deployed for rescue operations
3/7
NDRF Twitter

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams' rescue operation underway in Kerala to evacuate and rescue people from the Cyclone-hit areas.

Tree falls in Kerala due to Cyclone Tauktae
4/7
NDRF Twitter

Cyclonic storm Tauktae leaves a trail of devastation as it passes through Kerala towards Maharashtra and then to Gujarat. NDRF teams road clearance and restoration work underway.

Aggressive seashore at Panaji, Goa
5/7
ANI

Cyclone Tauktae hit coastal parts of Goa on Sunday before moving further towards Maharashtra. IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into sea amid the threat of the Cyclone

Heavy damage in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
6/7
ANI

Goa experiences heavy damages inflicted by the Cyclonic storm Tauktae. CM Pramod Sawant has assured compensation for the damages.

Aggressive seashore at Panaji, Goa
7/7
ANI

Cyclone Tauktae hit coastal parts of Goa on Sunday before moving further towards Maharashtra. IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into sea amid the threat of the Cyclone.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics | Mumbai COVID-19 hospital monitors and treats thousands amid second wave

In Pics | Mumbai COVID-19 hospital monitors and treats thousands amid second wave
IN PICS | Cyclone Tauktae hits Kerala coasts, Indian Navy launches relief operations

IN PICS | Cyclone Tauktae hits Kerala coasts, Indian Navy launches relief operations