In Punjab's Behram, 3 Members Of Family Die In Accident After Truck Overturns On A Car

In a tragic incident, a loaded truck in Punjab's Behram area in the Nawanshahr district crushed a car in an accident, killing three family members. The incident took place when a loaded truck that was coming from the other lane lost control while taking a right turn on the Paghwara-Banga National Highway in the Behram area of Nawanshahr district.

As per the visuals from the CCTV camera stationed that the National Highway, a loaded truck lost control when the driver made a right turn. The truck then overturned on a car that was coming from the opposite side in which a family was travelling. The loaded truck crushed the car beneath it, killing three of the family members--mother, father and son in the car accident on the Paghwara-Banga National Highway in the Behram area. Apart from this, another car also suffered damage in this accident, however, people inside that car narrowly escaped.

After getting the information about the accident, the Punjab police reached the spot and started the investigation into the car accident. According to the media reports, police have also registered a case against the truck driver who fled the spot under the relevant sections.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)