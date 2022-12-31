In Punjab's Mohali, Roof Of Under-construction Building Collapses; Rescue Ops Underway

In a shocking incident, several labourers are feared to be trapped under debris after an under-construction building collapsed in sector 126 of Kharar in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, December 31. No casualties have been reported as of now.

According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred after the work of roofing on the building took place.

Soon after receiving the information, senior officials rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited in the matter.

Punjab | Many feared trapped after roofing of a building collapses in Sector 126 of Kharar in Mohali district; rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/t1VcNU94fw — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

''We are focussed on rescue at the site. NDRF teams have been moved," Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar told PTI over phone.

Notably, a similar incident occurred in October this year, when a wall of an under-construction showroom in Mohali City Center being built on Mohali Airport road collapsed claiming the lives of two labourers.