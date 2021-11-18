Last Updated:

In Tragic Incident, 5 Cows Electrocuted To Death In Chennai Amid Tamil Nadu Rains

In a tragic incident, as many as five cows were electrocuted to death in Chennai's Medavakkam area on Thursday. The cows belonged to a milk vendor Adhikesavan

Chennai

In a tragic incident, as many as five cows were electrocuted to death in Chennai's Medavakkam area as incessant rains continued to pound the city on Thursday. The cows belonged to a milk vendor Adhikesavan, a resident of the Babu Nagar area in Medavakkam. As per reports, the cows were electrocuted after they walked into a waterlogged area.  

Cows die after walking on electrified stagnant water

As per reports, locals had alerted Adhikesavan about people receiving an electric shock from the stagnant water in the waterlogged area. However, the cows walked into the waterlogged area, thus being electrocuted to death instantly. As per reports, the power supply in the area was suspended after the fire department was informed about the incident. Rescue personnel recovered the bodies of the cows from the stagnant water subsequently. 

IMD forecasts thunderstorms for Chennai

On November 17, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicted that thunderstorms with moderate rain would occur over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Namakkal, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu. From Friday evening to midnight, heavy rains drenched many parts of Coimbatore. Road transportation was hampered since several city streets were inundated with rains.

