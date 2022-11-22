In UP, 5 Killed After Palia-bound 4-wheeler Overturns In Lakhimpur Kheri; Probe Underway

In an unfortunate incident, a four-wheeler turned turtle in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh claiminig the lives of five people, while others were critically injured.

Uttar Pradesh | Five people died after their four-wheeler overturned on Bhira road in Lakhimpur Kheri. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/yHjK76aDZK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2022

As per the officials, the mishappening occured during the wee hous of November 22 at the Palia-Bhira Road of Lakhimpur Kheri and there were 10 passengers present in the vehicle.

Palia police station team helps injured persons reach hospital

On being called by locals of the area, the ambulance rushed to the location for urgent treatment. Also, a team of cops from Palia police station arrived at the spot and helped victims to get to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police (Lakhimpur Kheri), Sanjeev Kumar said, "Five people in the vehicle were killed in the accident, while others have been injured."

According to the SP, all injured persons have now been admitted to the local healthcare centre in Palia where they are receiving necessary medical treatment. "They were coming from Shahjahanpur and going to Palia when the vehicle's driver lost control and ended up overturning it," the SP stated.

The deceased persons have been identified as Umesh Gangwar (30) of Rampur district posted at Pharsahiya Primary School of Palia block, Harman Singh (32) posted at Himmatnagar School, Raj Kishore (54) and Vinay (25), and the identity of the fifth person is yet to be obtained.

An inquiry has been initiated after the Palia police station filed a complaint in the matter to find out the prime reason of the hapless accident.

Image: ANI