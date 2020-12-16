In UP, 8 People Killed In Collision Between Bus And Gas Tanker In Sambhal; More Injured

In a tragic incident, up to eight people have been killed in a collision in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Wednesday. The accident occurred due to dense fog in the area. Apart from the deceased, more than two dozen people are injured from the collision between a bus and a gas tanker truck.

As of now, police and administration officials are engaged in the rescue operations. According to Sambal SP Chakresh Mishra, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured are being sent to a government hospital. Many policemen from several police stations are present at the collision spot. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and has instructed the administration officials to provide every possible help to the victims.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited

(Image Credits: PTI)