In UP's Hapur, Boiler Explosion At Factory Leaves 12 Dead, 21 Injured; Probe Ordered

In a tragic incident at Hapur's chemical factory where a boiler exploded on Saturday afternoon, the death toll has increased to 12 with 21 people injured in the explosion. The incident took place at a factory named Ruhi Chemical situated in the Dholana area of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.

According to the officials, there were around 30 people in the affected area at the factory in the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation's (UPSIDC's) industrial area in Dholana which is around 80 km from the national capital, when the incident occurred. They further added that at least 12 workers died and 21 were injured when a boiler exploded at a factory in western Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur. The explosion was reported to be so powerful that it destroyed the roofs of some of the nearby factories. Notably, it took three hours for firefighting services to douse the blaze caused by the explosion.

'Action will be taken if laxity found': Hapur District Magistrate

Hapur's District Magistrate Medha Roopam called the boiler explosion incident "sad" and said that forensic teams have reached the spot and collected samples for the investigation. "The factory was given the licence to manufacture electronic items. And now, it is a matter of probing what exactly was going on here. This is a sad incident. Forensic teams have reached here and are collecting samples," Roopam said according to PTI. Adding further she said, "Our efforts are to ensure that the injured persons get the best medical treatment. Some of them have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital."

The district magistrate further reported that other factories in the area will be inspected and action would also be taken against officials concerned if it was found in the probe that the incident took place due to their laxity.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, his office informed. "The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. "The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and all possible help," PM Modi said.