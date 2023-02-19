In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Boy Dies After Being Bitten By Stray Dogs

A seven-year-old boy died after being bitten by stray dogs in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said a boy named Kanha was playing in the backyard of his house in Bilaspur village when stray dogs attacked him.

The stray dogs kept bitting Kanha and by the time villagers came to his rescue, the boy was bleeding profusely, the boy's family members said.

The villagers chased the dogs away, and took Kanha to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.