In Uttarakhand, Rescue Teams Form Human Chain To Rescue Shopkeepers As Floods Ravage State

In a heart-wrenching video from Nainital, a team of rescue officials can be seen evacuating shopkeepers to protect them from floods that have ravaged the state of Uttarakhand. In a video of a rescue operation accessed by Republic, the rescue officials can be seen forming a human chain to have a stronger foothold as the water rushes down the road. Uttarakhand has experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls over the past few days, which has resulted in several landslides and flood-like situations.

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand

The current situation has resulted in many national highways and roads being closed due to landslide debris blocking vehicular movement. ANI shared a video in which the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) can be seen rescuing people from a car stuck at the Lambagad nullah (drain) near Badrinath's National Highway due to bad weather conditions. The BRO was assisted by JCB machines as the car was stuck in a strong current.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Occupants of a car that was stuck at the swollen Lambagad nallah near Badrinath National Highway, due to incessant rainfall in the region, was rescued by BRO (Border Roads Organisation) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ACek12nzwF — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

As per the reports, the debris accumulation on Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway has also damaged several vehicles and the Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu link road has also been blocked due to landslides. Due to the ongoing Badrinath Char Dham Yatra, the state had seen an onrush of tourists and pilgrims but the current weather situation has created a difficult situation for the people. There has also been a power cut in several areas including the district headquarters due to the rise in water levels of a few rivers like the Nandakini.

The Uttarakhand government has been closely monitoring the situation and has constantly deployed forces to rescue people and to keep them safe. The state government has also launched a helpline number for people to seek assistance. Issuing the helpline number, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department wrote, "Heavy rainfall is occurring in many areas of Uttarakhand. Due to this, Shri Badrinath Dham Yatra has been stopped for some time. Snowfall in the upper regions of the state and moderate to intense thunder in some areas along with lightning and hail is also expected." Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Uttarakhand predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took a detailed review of the situation from the disaster control room of the state secretariat.