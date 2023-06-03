In Video: How Coromandel Express Engine Climbed Atop Goods Train In Accident

The Coromandel Express train from Howrah to Chennai met with a catastrophic accident on Friday, June 2. Latest visuals from the site of the deadly train accident showed the engine of the train climb onto the goods train and railway tracks nearly wrecked at the scene. The trains can be seen on the same line, while it is unclear what triggered the crash, sources suggest a signalling failure. The Coromandel Express train can be seen heavily damaged in this collision. Almost the entire train derailed.

Locals reported they heard a series of loud noises and raced to the scene, where they saw the derailed coaches, which were nothing more than a "mangled heap of steel."

High-level investigation on

Indian Railways has initiated an investigation into the causes of the triple train accident in Odisha, which killed at least 261 people and injured at least 900 more. "AM Chowdhary, CRS, SE Circle, will inquire into the accident," stated a railways spokesperson.

The disaster scene has been visited by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. According to Vaishnaw, the cause of the railway accident will be determined following an investigation. "Our focus now is rescue and relief operations,” he added. The Odisha Chief Minister also announced a day of state mourning on Saturday, June 3.

Indian Army, IAF join relief and rescue operation

Following the triple train tragedy in Odisha on Friday, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force have joined rescue efforts. The Army's Eastern Command has dispatched medical and engineering personnel to assist with the rescue effort. The Indian Air Force has deployed helicopters to evacuate the injured.

“Indian Army has been deployed to assist in the evacuation and treatment of injured citizens. Army medical and engineering teams with ambulances & support services have been deployed from the Eastern Command. The teams have been routed from multiple bases so as to reach the place of the incident as early as possible,” informed the Indian Army.

Additionally, extra personnel have also been called to join the relief efforts, Colonel SK Dutta of the Indian Army said, "We are continuously engaged (in rescue operations) since last night. More columns (of the Army) are coming from Kolkata." Air Force has also launched MI-17 Helicopters and it is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.