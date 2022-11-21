In West Bengal, Ammonia Gas Leak At Beverage Bottling Plant Near Kolkata

An ammonia gas leak was reported at a beverage bottling plant near Kolkata in West Bengal. Fire tenders and ambulances are present at the spot. The gas leak was reported at 4.10 pm at the plant-based in Narendrapur.

Sources inform that several people have been impacted by the gas leak. The rescue operation is underway.

#BREAKING | Ammonia leak at 4:10 pm at beverage bottling plant at Narendrapur in West Bengal; Fire tenders and ambulances sent; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/EJiIIndo5g — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

The officials are taking all necessary steps to control the gas leak. At least 4 to 5 people have fallen sick and have been hospitalised, sources privy to the development said.

The leak was allegedly caused due to leakage at the Ammonia supply pipe (Ammonia act as a coolant at the factory). Currently, the leakage spot is detected and the valve has been closed, sources added.

All the workers have been evacuated from the factory and water is being sprinkled from fire tenders.

Ammonia is a corrosive gas and can be fatal if inhaled. Ammonia can cause lung injury and liquified gas can cause corrosive injury to skin and eyes, and frostbite.