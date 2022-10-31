Last Updated:

On Tape: Morbi Bridge Inaugurated 5 Days Before Collapse By Oreva Boss, So Why No Action?

On October 31, Republic TV accessed the inauguration video of the ill-fated Morbi bridge. The bridge was launched by the owner without a fitness certificate.

Megha Rawat

On October 31, Republic TV accessed the CCTV footage of the inauguration ceremony of Gujarat’s Morbi bridge which collapsed on Sunday, October 30, evening claiming 134 lives. In the video, Oreva's Managing Director was seen inaugurating the ill-fated bridge by cutting ribbons. Oreva supremo Jaisukh Bhai Patel launched the suspension bridge on the day of Diwali, October 24, allegedly without a fitness certificate. 

According to recent information, the local administration said that the fitness certificate was not given. The correct procedure was not followed. Notably, the inauguration was widely publicised and was discussed on a large scale that the bridge has been renovated and is open to the public.  

After the horrific collapse took place, questions were raised about why the owner of Oreva was not named in the FIR. Notably, Oreva was given a contract for maintenance and renovation. Also, if the administration was aware that no fitness certificate was given, why did they allow the bridge to open or not close it?

Notably, the police has detained the ticket collectors, a security guard of the bridge, and other junior employees of the Oreva Group. In total, nine people have been arrested.

Earlier in the day, speaking to Republic TV, Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandeep Singh Zala admitted that the bridge which collapsed wasn't given fitness clearance. He said, "It was outsourced. It was given to them for maintenance and operation. It was given to the Ajanta Oreva company on March 7. They started the bridge work during holiday time without intimating us."

Notably, the Oreva owners have not been mentioned in the FIR. An FIR was filed by Morbi B Division Police Inspector Prakashbhai Dekavadiya against maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC.

