India Air Force Fighter Aircraft Crashes In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Pilot Ejects Safely

An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft has crashed in an open area of Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Friday morning. According to sources from the Indian Air Force, the pilot was able to safely eject while escaping the crash and is safe though he has sustained minor injuries.

Sources added that the pilot observed a technical glitch in the aircraft and diverted its flight-path to an open area, saving numerous lives. A court of inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the matter. The Air Force is likely to be issuing a formal statement soon.