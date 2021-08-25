Last Updated:

Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Bison Fighter Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Barmer during a training sortie.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Barmer during a training sortie. As informed by the officials on the ground, the pilot has survived the crash. The accident took place around 5.30 pm.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force informed that the MiG-21 aircraft experienced a technical glitch after take off.

"At around 1730 hrs today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," it tweeted.

Notably, this is the fourth MiG crash this year. Below are the previous MiG crash incidents in 2021:

READ | Punjab: IAF pilot martyred as MiG-21 Bison crashes in Moga during training sortie
  • MiG-21 Bison crashed in Rajasthan’s Suratgarh on January 5
  • MiG-21 Bison crashed on March 17 in Gwalior, Group Captain Ashish Gupta lost his life
  • MiG-21 Bison cashed on May 24 in Moga district of Punjab killing Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary

 

READ | IAF pilot, killed in MiG-21 crash, cremated in his ancestral village in UP's Baghpat
READ | NDA pays tribute to Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary who died in MiG-21 crash
READ | Lawyer urges PM Modi to discontinue MiG-21 from IAF over continued safety concerns
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND