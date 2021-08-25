Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Bison Fighter Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Barmer during a training sortie. As informed by the officials on the ground, the pilot has survived the crash. The accident took place around 5.30 pm.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force informed that the MiG-21 aircraft experienced a technical glitch after take off.

"At around 1730 hrs today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," it tweeted.

Notably, this is the fourth MiG crash this year. Below are the previous MiG crash incidents in 2021: