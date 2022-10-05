Indian Army Chopper Crashes Near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang; 1 Pilot Succumbs To Injuries

In a tragic incident, an Indian army helicopter crashed near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning. As per the preliminary information, two pilots were onboard flying the Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter when the fatal accident took place. According to the Army's official release, one of the two pilots succumbed to the injuries while the other is undergoing medical treatment.

The incident took place at around 10 AM on October 5 about 65 km away from the district headquarters of Tawang during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said. The crash site has been reported in the Lungla area of Arunachal Pradesh. As of now, there is no information about the cause of the crash, whether it was inclement weather conditions or technical issues in the helicopter.

The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital. One of the pilots who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Pained by the news of crash of @adgpi helicopter at Nyamjang Chu near BTK area of Jemeithang circle in Tawang district.



I am in touch with the Army officials for every possible assistance, and pray for speedy recovery of the injured pilots. pic.twitter.com/9hByREK7gF — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 5, 2022

"An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to nearest Military Hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known," a press release from the Indian Army read.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)