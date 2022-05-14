Indian Army Rescues 5 Men From Well In J&K's Kupwara; 4 Die Due To Inhaling Toxic Gases

In a tragic incident that took place in north Kashmir's Kupwara, four men died due to alleged asphyxiation while they went down to clean a well. The incident took place in the Keegam village on Friday, May 13, afternoon when five men went down, however, only one could be rescued alive.

It happened while the group of men was engaged in repair works of the motor inside the well which led to suffocation causing them to fall unconscious. Witnessing the situation, the local people immediately launched a rescue operation to rescue the men. Also, acting on the distress call from the villagers, three Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of 47 RR Battalion Team of the Indian Army under Major Kanwardeep Singh and Major Tamanna Kaushal swung into action to rescue the five individuals.

They made an innovative shift with ropes and a ladder and two individuals of the Quick Reaction Team, Havildar Iqbal and Havildar Gagandeep used gas masks and climbed down into the well to rescue the trapped individuals. The rescued individuals were put on life support and rushed to 168 Military Hospital, Durgmula for further treatment.

Father-son succumb after falling unconscious

Unfortunately, out of the five men, four succumbed and the fifth person is presently in a critical condition. Also, the two QRT individuals after the rescue operation were kept under observation as both of them complained of difficulty in breathing.

According to local media reports, out of four men, a father-son duo also died due to breathing issues. The deceased persons have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Magray, 36, Abdul Gani Magray, 60, his son Lateef Ahmad Magray, 35, and Obaid Ahmad Magray, 30.

Notably, the police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been initiated in the matter.

