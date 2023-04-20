Indian Army Vehicle Catches Fire On Rajouri-Poonch National Highway, 5 Jawans Dead

At least five Indian army soldiers lost their life when a vehicle they were travelling in caught fire while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The tragic incident took place on Thursday, April 20.

The incident took place in the Bhata Dhurian area on Rajouri Poonch National Highway. The reason for the fire in the Army truck is also being investigated.

"Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of the Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch (J&K), caught fire. In this tragic incident, five Soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their life," said PRO Defence Jammu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is anguished by the tragedy involving Indian Army personnel. "Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said.

Teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army were rushed to the spot. Senior officials were also briefed about the incident.

The video of the incident showed the army vehicle engulfed in a huge fire as dozens of people tried to douse the blaze. The vehicular traffic from Bhimber Gali to Jarran Wali Gali had to be halted after the fire incident.