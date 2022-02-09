Indian Army's Efforts In Kerala Noted By MoS; 'Don't Denigrate Army If Can't Respect It'

Lauding the Indian Army for carrying out a successful rescue operation in Kerala's Palakkad, Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan slammed those who 'denigrate' the country's Armed Forces. Referring to the 23-year-old youth Babu who was trapped in the Malampuzha mountains, the Minister said that the Indian Army did an 'impossible task in a very short span of time'. The individual was stuck on a cliff while embarking on a trek since Monday.

MoS Muraleedharan expresses gratitude to Indian Army's Southern Command & NDRF

"Let me take the opportunity to congratulate the Southern Command for undertaking the rescue operation in Palakkad, the NDRF also deserves congratulations. They did an impossible task in a very short time. Kerala is not experiencing such benevolence of the Indian Army for the first time. In 2018, when the state witnessed major floods, the Indian Army had come to the rescue of Kerala," the Minister said.

Further, he slammed those who posed doubts in relation to the competence of the Indian Army and said that it was 'unfortunate'.

"But it is unfortunate that there are some people within us, who, instead of congratulating and applauding the army and felicitating them, have been denigrating the Army Chiefs, and the efforts of the army," he said.

"I want to remind them that our Armed Forces are trained not only to protect and save the borders but to come to the rescue of its citizens too. Even if you do not respect them, at least don't denigrate them," Muraleedharan concluded.

Kerala youth trapped in Malampuzha mountains, now rescued

A young man in the Malampuzha area of Palakkad was trapped on a hill between rocks since Monday in the scorching heat, with no water or food. Locals had informed that Babu decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill but decided, along with his fellow climbers, to return halfway through. The youth planned to climb to the top but then slipped and fell, and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face.

Several attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, was made to rescue Babu. Later, a team of 22 personnel from the Parachute Regiment centre, Bengaluru, moved to Sulur by air and reached the spot by 4:00 AM to join the rescue operation that was hauled to safety at 10:08 AM on Wednesday.

Image: PTI, ANI