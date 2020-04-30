Indian Embassy In UAE Opens Registrations For Students & Others To Return Amid Covid

Indian students living in UAE can now register on the Embassy's website to return home on special flights arranged b the government of India. The registrations for the students opened on Thursday morning and due to the rush, the link crashed for a few minutes as well.

A tweet by the Embassy stated that the form is available only to students, however, the registration website had no such notices and allowed tourists and NRIs to register as well.

"The purpose of this form is the only collection of information to enable the Government of India to plan for the return of Indians from abroad in Covid-19 situation. This form is to be filled for a single individual at a time. For families, a separate form may be filled for each member. Similarly, for companies, a separate form may be filled for each employee. The decision on the resumption of passenger flights to India will be taken in due course. Any announcement in this regard will be made on our website and social media channels. All conditions for travel, to be prescribed later, will need to be followed.

All rules and regulations of the Government of UAE on departure and Government of India on arrival will need to be strictly followed, especially those related to Covid-19," the statement on the Embassy read.

A person who wishes to register for the flight will have to register all personal details, Passport details, reason for returning back to India, and the result of the COVID-19 test, if conducted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange special flights to the Gulf to bring back Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs)stranded there due to the lockdown. CM Vijayan stated that many Keralites who had gone on visit visas and in search of employment were finding it difficult to continue there without jobs.

Calls for the government to arrange for flights to bring back Indians tourists, students, or NRIs from different countries have increased over the last few weeks, with other countries such as United Kingdom, Malaysia, Switzerland, etc sending flights to Indian to ferry back their citizens.

