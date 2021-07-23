Indian Navy Rescues 15 People Trapped In Hotel At Ankola Amid Raging Downpour In Karnataka

Amid raging downpour in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra, the Indian Navy was seen to be back in action to the public's rescue. On July 23, in Ankola of Karwar District in Karnataka, helicopters operated by the Indian Navy rescued nearly 15 persons by airlifting.

The rescued persons took refuge at Highland Navami Hotel owing to heavy rains in the last 24 hours which resulted in flooding many areas in Ankola. A successful airlifting was executed by naval choppers to get hold of the trapped persons.

Train services in both states have been reportedly hampered too.

Vehicles stopped due to rain fury on Bengaluru-Mumbai Highway

Traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway got disrupted on Friday after a stretch of road in the Belgaum district of Karnataka got inundated, prompting the police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur to stop the vehicles going to the neighbouring state as a safety measure, officials said. Rains continued to lash parts of Kolhapur, due to which the Panchganga River in the district is flowing above the danger mark, they said.

Talking about the traffic situation on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Kolhapur’s District Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde said, “Ahead of Kagal (in Kolhapur), a stretch of road near a village in Belgaum district of Karnataka has got inundated due to rainwater on Friday. Therefore, we have stopped the flow of traffic going towards the neighbouring state from the Kolhapur side.” An official from the Kolhapur district disaster management cell said the water level of the Panchganga river continues to rise.

Indian Navy rescue operations amid landslides in Ratnagiri & Raigarh

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the Indian Navy deployed a total of seven naval rescue teams starting from July 22. The Navy said that the teams were deployed to the Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts amid reports of landslides. Meanwhile, an airlift of marooned personnel from the Raigarh district was successfully carried out.

"Thirty bodies have been recovered from the landslide spot. Locals say more people are feared trapped," an official told PTI.

The Indian Navy's Flood Rescue Teams, equipped with rubber boats, loud hailers, first aid kits, life jackets and lifebuoys, also include specialist Naval Divers, and diving equipment. The Navy also informed that additional rescue teams are placed on a high degree of promptness, ready for immediate deployment.

Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also rushed its teams to Ratnagiri's Khed and worst-affected Chiplun to undertake flood rescue operations amid high tides and rains. To expedite the rescue operation, two more teams mobilised, one each for Khed in Ratnagiri and for Mahad in Raigad.