India's Covid Doubling Rate Shifts From 17 To 14 Days As States Scramble To Contain Crisis

As COVID cases begin to surge in India, the country's doubling rate has worsened in the fourth phase of lockdown. India's doubling rate which was 17 two days ago has now shortened to 14, as per the data shared Professor Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India Centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. The active cases are now growing at similar rate as the total cases in the country with a growth rate of 4.9% and 5.3% respectively.

Total cases continue to rise. Growth rate of ACTIVE cases = 4.9% - so doubling in 14 days. pic.twitter.com/fE32NInGvv — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) May 25, 2020

State-wise data

In addition to this, the growth of COVID in certain states is 'alarming' due to low recoveries and big deaths. Maharashtra seems to be worsening by the day. The state witnessed its highest single-day spike after 3041 tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 24. States like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi are showing big recoveries alongside spiking numbers, while others are looking towards witnessing a second wave. India's new cases are coming majorly from these four states as well.



How are our states doing?

1)MH: Alarming! Rising share in total cases. Low recovery. Big deaths

2)TN: continuous rise in cases.Big recovery.Low deaths.

3)GJ: share in total cases falling.Big recovery.Big deaths

4)DL: Big recovery, big deaths

5)Several states facing big 2nd wave pic.twitter.com/o0WaBGbwkI — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) May 25, 2020

The data further revealed that India needs more testing in different states as the confirmed positive cases per 100 tests is 4 per cent in India. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi need much more contact tracing and testing. While states like Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Odisha also need more of contact tracing and testing. Delhi is showing one of the biggest rises in death rates per million across the country as well.

Are states testing enough? Confirmed positive cases per 100 tests:

1)MH (v high!), GJ, DL: need MUCH more Contact tracing+Testing - infection prevalence is way ahead of knowledge!

2)TN, BR, OD - low but rising - need more CT+T to get ahead of infection

3) Low & ⬇️: Good

4) TS: ?! pic.twitter.com/bHRdJSYd6v — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) May 25, 2020

COVID death rate per million people, across states of India:

1) V high: GJ, MH, DL

2) DL showing biggest rise @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/YxfuTroAeS — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) May 25, 2020

COVID-19 situation in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,38,845 including 53,035 active cases. While over 4000 deaths have been reported overall, around 57,720 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

