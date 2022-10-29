IndiGo Flight Fire: Passenger Lauds Pilot As He Recounts Incident, Says 'We Were Lucky'

A Delhi to Bengaluru bound IndiGo flight 6E-2131 declared an emergency when one of its engines stalled and caught fire during take-off roll at Delhi airport on Friday, October 28.

Luckily, all the 177 passengers and seven crew members were unhurt and deboarded safely, following which alternate arrangements were made for passengers. Two of the passengers who were on the flight when the engine caught fire narrated the ordeal to Republic.

After landing at Bengaluru airport, one of the passengers of IndiGo flight 6E-2131 spoke about the incident.

"It was a technical snag that was reported. We should appreciate the pilot for his timely detection of that (technical snag). He immediately in a fraction of one second, stopped. Immediately, after some time he said fire and other ground staff came. They told that ‘nothing to take tension'. It was so well managed by the company (IndiGo) that no passenger panicked and everybody was safe," the passenger recalled.

"Everybody was taken care right… it was already in the news that some fire and all had happened. But the pilot, co-pilot and management of IndiGo behaved well and no passenger was hurt. Everybody was safe. Within 20 minutes they made alternative arrangements," he added. "Some technical snag they said. One engine troubled, so he immediately grounded the flight. We were lucky, you can say that," the passenger added.

A woman passenger who was also on the flight that caught fire said, "We did not see the fire. We heard others telling that there is fire." Notably, some eyewitnesses of the incident, spoke to Republic off the record stating that it was a near miss and that if it was late by 30 seconds, the plane would have taken off. The alertness of the pilot really averted a big tragedy.

DGCA to probe IndiGo flight fire incident

Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) directed the officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to look into the matter and furnish a report.

Following the MoCA's directives, the DGCA also issued a statement saying that a detailed investigation will be carried out, following which suitable action will be taken. "On Oct 28 IndiGo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bengaluru) was involved in reject takeoff as Engine 2 Fail warning came. A loud bang was heard. The fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. The aircraft returned to the bay. It has been grounded for inspection," DGCA said in the statement.

"A detailed investigation will be carried out by DGCA to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action shall be taken," the statement further added.

IndiGo flight catches fire

IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was grounded at Delhi airport after a wave of sparks was seen emanating from the plane's starboard-side engine.

In an official statement, IndiGo said, "An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bengaluru) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff & aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers & crew are safe & an alternate aircraft is being arranged." In the second statement, the airline said that the flight experienced an "engine stall during take-off roll".

Delhi police officials said the control room at the airport received a call from the CISF control room regarding a fire in the engine of the IndiGo plane. The plane had 177 passengers and seven crew members. Later, passengers were safely deboarded, they added.