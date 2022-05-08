Indore Fire: MP Police Detain Spurned Lover Who Torched Vehicle That Led To Arson

In a key development, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the key accused in the Indore fire incident where 7 people were charred to death as a fire broke out in a two-storey building in Swarn Bagh Colony of Indore on Saturday. The accused has been identified as 27-year old Sanjay Dixit who was absconding since the fire incident. According to the police officials, Dixit allegedly torched a vehicle which belonged to a woman who had spurned him. The flames soon spread in the parking area and later engulfed the building which resulted in the death of 7 people. Police officials further reported that after analysing the CCTVs, they got to know about the accused and afterwards, they launched a manhunt for Dixit.

Earlier, before the arrest of the accused Sanjay Dixit, the Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, while speaking to reporters, spoke about the fire incident on Saturday and said, "A very tragic & massive fire incident occurred today morning, the police took the matter very seriously. A total of around 7 people lost their lives and 9 people were rescued in an immediate rescue operation." Speaking about the accused, he said, "Primarily, the accused had money and a one-sided love dispute with a girl. He wanted to marry her. They have had an altercation on the 2 issues before as well. He threatened the girl and lit a scooter on fire, which shaped into a massive fire More than 50 CCTV footage were analysed and one of the footage showed that a person, namely Sanjay alias Shubham Dixit, was seen going just before the incident. Police got more information and found that he started the fire. More info is being scooped out."

"Action will be taken under sections of murder. The accused has not been arrested yet but will be soon. The girl is safe & out of danger," Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told reporters on Saturday before the arrest of the accused.

Indore Fire

