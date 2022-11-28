Indore Photographer Killed, Two Others Hurt As Car Falls Into Ditch In Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 37-year-old man was killed and two others injured after their car fell into a deep ditch on the state highway near Jarail check post in Jhalawar district early on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Roop Singh alias Rupesh Lovevanshi, a photographer from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Singh was part of a group of four Indore-based photographers travelling to Jhalawar for a wedding shoot, they said. Jhalawar Sadar police station SHO Raghuveer Singh said the photographers -- Singh, Amit Phatak (42), Ankur Gautam (26) and Mustufa (27) -- were travelling to a wedding at a hotel in Jhalawar.

Around 5.30 am, Gautam, who was driving the car, lost control and it fell into the ditch, killing Singh. Phatak and Mustufa suffered injuries while the driver escaped unhurt, he added.

One of the injured photographers was discharged after primary treatment while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhalawar, the officer said.

Singh's body was handed over to his family members after post mortem, he added.