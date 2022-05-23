Infant, man killed after 2 motorcycles collide in MP

Betul, May 23 (PTI) A man and a one-year-old girl were killed, while the infant's parents were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night near Chorpandhra village on Betul-Parasia state highway, they said.

The two motorcycles coming from opposite sides collided on the road. A one-year-old girl and a man aged 25, riding different vehicles, died on the spot, Ranipur police station in-charge Nanheveer Singh said.

The deceased girl's parents suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at district hospital, he added. PTI COR ADU GK GK

