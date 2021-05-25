Intense 'Tornado' Captured on Video In West Bengal Before Cyclone Yaas Hits; Watch

As the Eastern coast of India is bracing for cyclone Yaas, Republic TV has accessed footage of the cyclone triggering a tornado formation in West Bengal. In the video, amid the heavy rain, the tornado can be seen spinning from the cloud and forming the characteristic conical formation whilst reaching towards the ground. Due to the strong winds, the debris soon begins to rise and also spins alongside. Lightning is also visible, and ambient sounds indicate the fears of people at a formation that is not normally witnessed on these shores but is comparatively far more common in North America.

Current Situation of Cyclone Yaas

In view of Cyclone Yaas, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said during a press brief in Nabanna, "11.5 lakh people have been evacuated; 40 houses damaged in Halisahar with 4-5 people injured; 40 houses damaged in Chuchura, while two people have died due to lightning in Pandua".

Flight operations at Kolkata airport will be suspended from 8:30 am till 7:45 pm on May 26, according to the airport administration. People have been evacuated to shelter homes in view of Cyclone in Odisha's Basudevpur. A local said that some 300-400 people have been shifted here with food & other facilities arranged by the district administration.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, tidal waves of height 2-4 meters above astronomical tide have been witnessed in the low laying areas of Medinipur, Balasore, Bhadrak and about 2 meters above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of South 24 Parganas. Several houses were damaged in Naihati and Halisahar of North 24 Paragnas district due to the strong winds that hit the region earlier this evening in the wake of Cyclone Yaas. The Army has deployed 17 integrated relief columns, comprising specialised personnel with the necessary equipment and inflatable boats, in West Bengal.

Cyclone Yaas

Whilst the Western coast was still dealing with Cyclone Tauktae's effects, the IMD had already generated a warning for 'Yaas'. On Saturday, the IMD confirmed that the cyclonic storm was moving swiftly in the northwest direction and will transform into a complete cyclonic storm by May 26. The body has issued a warning for West Bengal and Odisha that might witness heavy rainfall along with strong winds on the morning of May 26. Apart from these two states, Tamil Nadu, Andara Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar are also expected to face the effects of Cyclone Yaas.