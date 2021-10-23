ITBP Recover Two More Dead Bodies As Search Ops At Lamkhaga Pass Ensue

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Friday retrieved two dead bodies of the missing members of the trekking expedition buried in the snow near Lamkhaga Pass in Himachal Pradesh. The mountaineers of the 2nd Battalion ITBP carried the dead bodies for almost 17 km in snow struck conditions. These dead bodies were found buried under snow near Lamkhaga pass at an altitude of approximately 15,000 feet. Reports suggest that the dead bodies were handed over by the ITBP to the district administration at Reckongpeo in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The dead bodies brought down by the ITBP were identified as late Richard Mandal and Upendra Chauhan who were on a trekking expedition at Lamkhaga Pass which is home to one of the toughest passes connecting Kinnaur district with Harshil in Uttrakhand. The ITBP informed that two more members of the team have been reported missing for which search operations were being carried out by the concerned rescue forces.

IAF responds to SOS call; NDRF assists in recovery of bodies

While responding to an SOS call by civil authorities, The Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 20 deployed two Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) at Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand for rescue operations. During midday, a search op comprising of three NDRF personnel at the maximum permissible altitude of ALH aircraft (19500 ft). On Oct 21, an ALH airborne with SDRF personnel was successful in locating two rescue sites. The rescue team was inducted at an altitude of 15700 fr where four dead trekkers were found buried in the snow. However, at around 16800 ft the rescue team recovered a survivor who was not in a state to move. Yesterday, another survivor was recovered from 16500 ft despite strong wind conditions and unfavourable terrain.

Uttarakhand rains

Following heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions, a group of 17 trekkers had lost their way on October 18 at Lamkhaga pass situated at an altitude of over 15000 ft. A local senior officer had informed that the trekkers had left Harshil in adjoining Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi for Chitkul in HP's Kinnaur on October 14, but they reportedly went missing during inclement weather from October 17 to 19. While the porters had lost their way while returning from patrol and got separated from the ITBP team. Reports have claimed that A team of eight trekkers from West Bengal, one from Delhi and three cooks left from Harshil on October 11 through a trekking agency. They had obtained an inner line permit from the Uttarkashi Forest Department from October 13 to 21.

