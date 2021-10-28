J&K: 10 Dead & Over 12 Others Injured After Minibus Falls Into Gorge On Thathri-Doda Road

Nearly 10 passengers were killed and a dozen others were injured after a minibus rolled down into a gorge near Sui Gowari on the Thathri-Doda road in Jammu and Kashmir. The bus was travelling to Doda from Thathri. After the accident, the locals helped the victims by pulling them out of the vehicle and they were immediately rushed to the hospital. The incident occurred on Thursday morning.

As per the latest reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the Sui Gawari area, which resulted in the vehicle falling into a gorge. The victims were transported to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda for further treatment. The Army and police officials also reached the site to further help with the rescue operations as the authorities were immediately informed of the incident. Multiple ambulances were sent to the site for further assistance. Doda's Additional SP also made official statements that eight people have lost their lives while multiple people have picked up injuries. He also said that the rescue operations are underway.

How did the ministers react to the accident?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a statement expressing his grief over the unfortunate road accident. As per the tweet by Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest.” The Prime Minister had also announced that the families of the victims who lost their lives will be granted ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha said via the official Twitter profile of the Office of Lt. Governor of J&K, “Deeply anguished to hear about the tragic road accident in Doda. My thoughts and prayers for the families who have lost their loved ones. Have directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to families of deceased and best medical assistance to the injured.” Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Just spoke to DC Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured are being sent to GMC Doda, whatever help is needed will be done.”