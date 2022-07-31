J&K: 2 Children Killed, 3 People Washed Away Due To Flash Floods In Kathua; Rescue Ops On

In a tragic incident amid heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathura area, two children have lost their lives while three people have been reportedly washed away due to flash floods in the region. Notably, due to incessant rainfall in the Kathua region, a flash flood and mudslide occurred in the Billawar area resulting in the death of two children. The incident occurred early Sunday morning due to the heavy rainfall in the upper reaches.

In a separate incident, three people were reportedly washed away after flash floods occurred in the Ujh river area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Due to heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the region, massive flash floods have occurred in low-lying areas causing calamities.

The incident occurred when three people went missing after they went to a Nallah at around 4:00 AM in the morning. It is pertinent to mention that the special operation team of Jammu and Kashmir, the CRPF and the Indian army have been roped in for the relief and rescue operations. However, with the rise in water level due to the flash flood it is becoming difficult for the security forces to carry out search and relief operations. Notably, State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) has also been called in for the rescue operations.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Monday, twenty-one persons, including nine policemen, were rescued from flash floods in the Kathua and Poonch areas of J&K. "Acting on information about several people trapped in flash floods in Ujh river on Monday, a police team, along with SDRF personnel, rescued 12 persons,” Kathua SSP Ramesh Kotwal said, PTI reported

Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir

Amid the heavy rains in the Union Territory of J&K, dozens of houses and structures were damaged, some bridges washed away and scores of vehicles stuck on roads and highways in various districts. As per reports, in the last few days dozens of houses and structures suffered damage due to rains, flash floods and landslides in Jammu, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur and Reasi districts, PTI reported.