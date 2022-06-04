J&K: 2 Dead After Dumper Truck Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Ramban's Ukhral Area

In a shocking development, two people lost their lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday. The incident took place Ukhral area of Ramban district when a dumper truck plunged into a gorge.

The deceased were identified as driver Tariq Hussain from Ramban's Gugwal and Suneet Singh from Kunchi, Ukheral. The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after formalities.

Two people dead after a dumper truck falls into a deep gorge in Ukhral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district



Two killed, three hurt in UP highway crash

In a similar incident, two people were killed and three others injured in a collision involving a roadways bus and a car on the Gonda-Balrampur highway in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care, they said. Kargapur Station House Officer (SHO) Kuber Tiwari said Chand Babu (30) and Khuddan (58), both car occupants, died in the accident while three passengers of the bus suffered injuries.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy, the SHO said. The injured were sent to Balrampur district hospital for treatment, Tiwari said.

MP: 12 killed, 35 injured in road accidents

Twelve persons were killed and over 30 others were injured in three separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, Khandwa and Singrauli, police said on Saturday.

In Betul, five people, including two women, were killed and 23 others injured after a speeding tractor-trolley overturned on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. In Khandwa, two kids and three women were killed and 15 were wounded when a tractor-trolley they were travelling overturned.

In Singrauli, a man and a boy were killed when their motorbike was pounded by a truck near Amrahwa village on Friday evening.