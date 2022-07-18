J&K: 2 Indian Army Personnel Killed In Accidental Grenade Blast Along LoC In Poonch

In a tragic incident, two Indian army personnel including a Captain ranked officer lost their lives in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Defence Public Relations Office on Monday announced the sad news, stating that one army officer and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) succumbed to their injuries in the grenade blast.

"Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," PRO Defence Jammu stated.

Captain Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh lost their lives in a grenade blast that occurred while they were performing their duties on the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector (J&K): Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/IhURxzSEnv — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

One Indian Army Captain & JCO succumbed to their injuries

According to the Defence PRO, the explosion occurred along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector of Poonch on Sunday night, when the Indian Army troops were performing their duties, resulting in injuries to them. Notably, all the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter. However, during the treatment in the hospital, Indian Army Captain Anand and JCO Bhagwan Singh succumbed to their injuries caused by the accidental grenade blast in the Mendhar sector on Sunday. However, no further information is available yet on whether more army personnel suffered injuries in the incident.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)