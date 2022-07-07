J&K: 3 Killed, Several Injured In Bus Accident In Udhampur; Rescue Operation Underway

In an unfortunate accident in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, several are feared dead and many injured after a bus carrying a marriage procession fell into a deep gorge in Keya village of Ramnagar Sub Division of Udhampur district. Police teams have rushed to the spot. It is being said that the bus was on its way from Ramnagar to Basantgarh. Around 40 people were traveling in the vehicle.

The police are currently conducting a rescue operation for other passengers who are currently stuck inside the bus. 3 dead bodies have been recovered so far. It is pertinent to mention that the current weather conditions in the Union Territory led to skiddy road conditions in various parts of the region. It is believed that this could be one of the reasons behind the accident.

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh has spoken to the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur and has directed to ensure that better treatment is provided to the injured. Following this, he tweeted:

Saddened to receive the news of road accident at Majodi, in #Ramnagar area of district #Udhampur. Just now spoke to DC, Ms Krittika Jyotasna, she is keeping me constantly updated. My condolences with bereaved families. All possible help being provided to

1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 7, 2022

Rainfall to continue for next 5 days in J&K

For the next five days in the region of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning along with moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Due to heavy rainfall, several places in the last few days have reported landslides, mudslides and floods in the UT. Even the Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended due to bad weather conditions causing disruptions in the route.