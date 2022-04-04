J&K: 7 Houseboats Gutted In Fire At Srinagar's Nigeen Lake; No Loss Of Life Reported

A fire at the famous Nigeen Lake here in the early hours of Monday destroyed seven houseboats, officials said.

The fire broke out on one of the houseboats anchored at the rear side of Nigeen Club on the lake and quickly spread to adjacent houseboats, resulting in destruction of seven of the floating hotels.

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted about the incident and said that fire tenders were deployed around 2.20 a.m. but the extensive damage could not be prevented. he also requested J&K L-G Manoj Sinha to announce ex-gratia relief for those affected.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze, the officials said, adding there was no loss of life in the incident.

The cause of fire, which destroyed property worth crores of rupees, was not immediately known.

