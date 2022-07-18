J&K: Army Rescues 2 Persons Trapped In Flash-flood In Poonch

Two people, who were trapped in a flash-flood in Betar river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, were rescued by the Army on Monday, officials said.

The two persons, who were crossing river, were trapped in a flash-flood and took refuge on a big rock in the middle of water body, they said.

Acting on a distress call from locals, the troops of the Army's Durga battalion launched an operation and rescued the duo, officials said.

Locals thanked the Army for the noble.