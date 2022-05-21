J&K: Bodies Of 3 Labourers Found In Ramban Tunnel Amid Rescue Ops; Death Climbs To 4

In a recent update pertaining to the ongoing rescue operations at an under-construction tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, the bodies of 3 more labourers were found during the rescue operation, with seven feared to be trapped under the debris. As of now, four people are reported dead and three others were rescued after an under-construction tunnel in J&K's Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night.

The NDRF and SDRF are carrying out the rescue operations while the ITBP has deployed its sniffer dog squad too.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam told Republic, "The second body was retrieved after 2 hours of rescue operations. It will be shifted to District Hospital, Ramban to ascertain the identity of the labourer." He further mentioned that if there are no landslides witnessed, then the rescue operations will be completed by sunset.

Ramban tunnel collapse

Three people died, three were injured and several others were trapped under the debris after an under-construction tunnel in J&K's Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night. The Police and the Army have launched a rescue operation.

According to officials, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni Nala collapsed on Thursday night during an audit. In the latest update, several people are still trapped inside the tunnel while four people were rescued in injured condition.

"A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 10 feared trapped, three people are rescued Rescue operation is underway", Ramban Deputy Commissioner told Republic TV.

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, parked on the front side of the tunnel, have suffered damage. The officials further mentioned that several ambulances were sent to the location from Banihal.

In another related update, a massive fire broke out in the forest area of Ramban, further delaying the rescue operations. The fire has gripped the mountain range and is spreading fast due to powerful winds.

