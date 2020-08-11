J&K: BSF & SHO Save Young Boy From Drowning In Jhelum River

A young boy from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district was saved from drowning in the river due to timely action of the Station House Officer (SHO), (Border Security Force) BSF personnel and locals who risked their lives to rescue the kid.

Sahil Ahmed Shaikh, a resident of Baramulla was taking a bath in the Jhelum river when he got trapped due to rising water level and began to drown. As soon as Fayaz Pandit Ahmed, the Sarpanch of Gantamulla village heard about the incident, he reached the spot immediately. Risking his own life, Ahmed jumped into the fast-flowing river and saved the boy from drowning.

Meanwhile, the BSF closed the barrage gate at Gantamulla to reduce the high flow of water. Ahmed risked his life and the combined efforts of the SHO, the BSF and the locals saved the young boy’s life.

READ | Bodies Of Missing Five Members Of Family Recovered From River In J&K's Udhampur

Three saved from drowning inJ&K

In similar incidents that occurred on Sunday, three persons, including a boy were saved from drowning after they were caught in a flash flood following rains in Rajouri and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A boy along with his four goats was trapped in the middle of a river due to sudden rise in the water level near the Darhal bridge in Rajouri district, the officials said. They said the boy and his goats were rescued after several hours of hectic efforts by residents and police.

READ | 4G Internet To Be Restored On A Trial Basis In Selected Areas Of J&K Post August 15

The officials said the Nagrota police also successfully rescued two persons who were trapped in the Tawi river in Jammu. Shamasdin and Laden, both residents of Nagrota in the outskirts of Jammu city, were rescued by local police with the assistance of SDRF teams which swung into action after getting information that the duo was trapped in the middle of the river due to sudden increase in the water level following rains in the catchment area, they said.

READ | J&K Govt Considering To Provide Additional Support To Corona Warriors: Lt Guv

READ | Shepherd In Swollen Krishna River Saved By NDRF Personnel