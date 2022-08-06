Last Updated:

J&K: Bus Falls Into Gorge After Skidding Off Road; 8 Including School Students Injured

A mini bus carrying mostly students skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Massora in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday.

Nikita Bishay

In an unfortunate incident from the Union Territory, a mini bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Massora in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday.

Among the travelling passengers, eight including school students are said to have been injured. They were rescued and immediately rushed to the nearest district hospital and are presently undergoing treatment. It is being said that the bus was carrying mostly school students. 

It was coming from Barmeen village toward Udhampur. While the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the driver lose control of the vehicle and fell into the gorge. 

More details are awaited. 

Another Udhampur bus accident

This accident came just a month after another similar incident took place in the same J&K district. Earlier in July, two people were killed while 54 others were injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Udhampur. The bus which was carrying a marriage party met with an accident on its way from Ramnagar to village Chhitredi. 

