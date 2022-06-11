J&K: Fire Breaks Out At SMHS Hospital In Srinagar, Doused; No Casualties Reported

In a horrifying incident from Jammu; & Kashmir fire broke out in ward no 16 of the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital (SMHS) in Srinagar. According to the hospital authorities, the store room near the ward caught fire at 3.20 am on Saturday, which also spread to the ward 16. However, no loss of life and property has been reported in the incident.

The hospital authorities stated that all the patients have been rescued soon after the fire broke out. Fire tenders were deployed to the spot and according to sources, the fire was doused within 15-20 minutes.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

