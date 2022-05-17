J&K: Fire Breaks Out In 3 Forest Areas Of Rajouri; Attempts To Douse Blaze Underway

In a shocking development, a massive fire broke out in three forest areas in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday late at night. The 3 forests - Naika, Panjgrain, and Ghambir Mughlan - fall in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Upon receiving information about the incident, fire tenders and forest officials rushed to the spot to douse the blaze at the earliest. Firefighting operations are presently underway in the areas. More updates pertaining to the incident are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir | A massive fire broke out in the Niaka, Panjgrain & Ghambir Mughlan forest areas, late last night. Fire tenders and forest officials are present at the spot. Fire fighting operation underway: Fire & Emergency Services, Rajouri pic.twitter.com/obPIQSFjLl — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

In a similar incident recently, a fire broke out in the Kashanari forest which falls in the Udhampur district of the J&K Union territory on May 14. Speaking about the unfortunate incident, District Forrest Officer Kuldeep Kumar said that the firefighters were unable to reach the spot because of the hilly terrain and no road connectivity.

PM Modi calls for safety assessments amid rising fire incidents in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern about the increasing occurrences of fire accidents in India amid rising temperatures on April 27 while chairing a meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country. PM Narendra Modi addressed the surge in fire accidents, particularly in hospitals, after discussing the COVID-19 issue, the immunization program, and fuel prices in the country.

"I want to speak on one more topic. The heat is increasing rapidly in the country," PM Narendra Modi said. Expressing his concern over the increase in fire accidents in the country, PM Narendra Modi said, "The heat has come before its actual time. In the time of rising heat, we are seeing increasing incidents of fire at different places."

He added, "We are seeing the fire accidents in jungles, in important buildings, in hospitals. Some of these incidents of fire have happened in the last few days."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that fire accidents should be avoided and response time in such accidents should be minimum to avoid any significant damage. "Keep monitoring into this, so that innocent citizens don’t have to give up their lives to such accidents," PM Modi said.

He further requested hospital officials in heat-prone areas to regularly conduct safety assessments to avoid such fire incidents.