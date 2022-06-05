J&K: Four Killed, Seven Injured After Cab Rolls Down A Deep Gorge In Poonch

Four persons were killed while seven were critically injured when a cab rolled down the road into a deep gorge in Poonch’s Saujiyan valley of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed shock and grief over the deaths and directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured persons.

Poonch's senior district administration officials said that a Tata Sumo (JK14A-3699) rolled down the road in Barari nallah in Saujiyan village.

“One person got killed on the spot while ten others received injuries. All were shifted from the site of the accident to Sub District Hospital Saujiyan,” officials said adding that one of the injured succumbed to injuries in SDH Mandi.

Later, eight injured were referred to District Hospital Poonch where two more succumbed to injuries taking a toll to four.

Police officials said that seven passengers are injured with most of them being critical. Deputy SP Headquarters Poonch, Mohammad Nawaz said that the tragic accident took place when the cab fell from a height on Saujiyan road on Saturday. Nawaz later confirmed the death of four persons.

Four deceased identified

The deceased were identified as 52-year-old Mohammad Sadiq, son of Ali Bahadur resident of Gagriyan, Shabana Kouser aged 10, daughter of Mehraj Din, 32-year-old Munira Begum, wife of Ghulam Rasool and Abdul Ahad aged 61, son of Ahmeda Lone.

The Injured include 34-year-old Mohammad Ibrahim, son of Ghulam Rasool, 32-year-old Ghulam Rasool, son of Mohammad Majeed, 29 -year-old Sajjad Ahmed, son of Mohammad Shafi, a 27-year-old Zeeshan Ahmed son of Mumtaz Ahmed, Sarba Begum (52) wife of Abdul Ahad, Habibulah (56) son of Ahmeda Lone and Layaqit Ali (22) son of Shoket Hussain.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. “Deeply anguished by the tragic road accident in Poonch. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly”, said the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The Lt Governor directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.