J&K: Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts, Trigger Landslides; Roads And Highways Blocked

As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, it has affected several regions disrupting vehicular traffic movement, triggering muddy landslides and a flood-like situation.

Reports of heavy rainfall have surfaced from the parts of the valley including the upper regions of Kishtwar followed by Poonch. While light to moderate rainfall continues to lash parts of Jammu, isolated places of Kashmir have also received heavy downpours. As a result of heavy overnight rains, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Poonch National Highway have been suspended for traffic movement. A flash flood-like situation was witnessed in the Dingla area of Poonch due to heavy rainfall in the upper reaches.

This happened after heavy rains were witnessed in the Ramban sector leading to multiple landslides since early morning.

Also, while the movement on the national highways remains disrupted, the ongoing Amarnath Yatra has been also brought to a temporary halt after rains brought in multiple landslides and waterlogging in nearby areas. In addition to that, heavy rains have also caused the water bodies to rise above the normal level.

Also, electric poles have been damaged in many places causing damage to the power supply due to which electricity has been snapped in parts of Srinagar and Kashmir.

Keeping in view the incessant rainfall in the valley, the administration is closely monitoring the situation, and if necessary more measures will be taken to tackle the situation.

J&K weather department predicts more rains in the coming days

According to the weather department, more rains have been predicted for J&K in the coming 5-7 days while the rain situation will continue to remain the same. By the end of this, there will be a gradual decrease in rainfall activity, it said. Also, more rains have been predicted for the next 24 hours.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, a possibility of heavy rains accompanied by landslides/flashfloods/shooting stones has been predicted in the isolated regions of Jammu on July 28-29. While an orange alert has been issued for Thursday, a yellow alert has been founded for Friday.

